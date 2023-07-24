West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews snuff out grass fires on Highway 97

Send this page to someone via email

A layer of white foam is all that remains of three grass fires that were sparked along Highway 97, in West Kelowna on Monday.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews made quick work of three grass fires along the busy roadway, snuffing them out within an hour of being reported, officials said.

As work got underway to dampen the flames in the area between the Nancee Way underpass and Westside Road, one lane of traffic on Highway 97 was blocked, causing traffic to clog on Bridge Hill.

The cause of the fires is unknown as of yet and under investigation.