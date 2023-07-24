Crews work through the night to tear down part of Oshawa’s Simcoe Street bridge

Send this page to someone via email

If you were driving on Highway 401 near Oshawa on Saturday night, you might have noticed major delays near Simcoe Street bridge.

Construction crews could be seen tearing down the western half of the busy crossing.

The massive task had workers using six excavators that effortlessly knocked down the southbound half of the structure.

Police helped with the highway closure which lasted from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. The highway was closed in both directions, causing major backup.

The demolition is needed for part of a provincial highway project that will see major work done to the roadway. Work will include widening the shoulder and resurfacing the highway between Pickering, all the way to Clarington.

This requires both Simcoe Street Bridge and Albert Street bridge to be completely replaced.

The construction company will complete the takedown and replace Simcoe bridge by summer next year. However, Albert Street bridge will be completely shut down during the work.

Work is expected to be complete on both bridges by the end of 2024.

Officials say to expect rotating lane closures on the 401 as they continue working on the project.