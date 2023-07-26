New pilot project coming to Durham Region to educate youth on human trafficking

A new program is on its way to give youth in Durham Region more resources and education, in the fight against human trafficking in a digital world, geared towards students in grades 7-8.

The “TeenIRL (In Real Life) Empowerment and Prevention Program” will be receiving $180,500 over the span of two years from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, and an additional $15,000 in additional funding from the Town of Whitby Mayor’s Community Development Fund.

“The Teen IRL Empowerment and Prevention Program will provide students with the tools they need to make informed decisions, build healthy relationships, and navigate potential risks in the digital age. We are empowering our young people to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape,” said Krista Macneil, executive director of Victim Services of Durham Region.

This comes at a critical time, during which Victim Services of Durham Region (VSDR) has reportedly seen an increase in gender-based violence by more than seven times since 2019.

“And the average age for recruitment for human or sex trafficking is the age of 12, so we want to make sure we are getting in there early with prevention and education,” said Macneil.

The average age of recruitment for domestic sex trafficking in Canada is 12-13 years old, and online luring and recruitment has risen by 150 per cent in 2022 alone, putting an emphasis on why an expansion of these educational programs is so important.

Officials say the program will have both board and digital games, and opportunities to interact with groups. Interactive activities will be designed to educate students on topics such as human trafficking, cybersafety, cyberbullying, exploitation online, sextortion, gang and dating violence and consent.

“It’s a program that Victim Services of Durham Region is piloting, in partnership with Durham Regional Police Safety Village, Durham Region School Boards, and Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child and Family Services,” said Macneil.

“Our youth deserve to have access to appropriate, evidence-based prevention education that engages them in ways that appeal to them and that they will not only learn from, but will remember,” said Macneil. “We are eager to expand our prevention efforts to keep youth safe.”

The goal is for this pilot project to be developed and ready to go in the fall. More information on Victim Services of Durham Region or the Teen IRL (In real life) program, can be found on their website.

