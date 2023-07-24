4 young suspects sought after Newmarket building lit on fire, causing $3M in damage: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify four suspects after a building was set on fire in Newmarket, Ont., causing around $3 million in damage.

York Regional Police said on Saturday at around 7:50 p.m., officers received a report of a fire in the Davis Drive and Main Street area.

Officers said an abandoned carpet store was found on fire with smoke coming from the roof.

According to police, Central York Fire Services extinguished the fire. The damage is estimated to be at $3 million.

“Fortunately, no one was injured as the building was unoccupied,” police said.

Officers said suspects were seen pouring an accelerant onto the building before lighting it on fire.

“Two youths were seen running northbound on Main Street, with two others running eastbound on Davis Drive,” police said.

Police are searching for four male suspects, all between 15 and 18 years old.

The first was five feet seven inches tall, weighing around 130 to 150 pounds, with long, shaggy brown hair. He was seen wearing a black sweatband around his head, black pants, a white undershirt with a black shirt tied around his neck, white socks and black running shoes.

The second suspect was around five feet seven to five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He has short brown hair and was seen wearing red salmon-coloured shorts, a white T-shirt and white running shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Officers said he was seen riding a black mountain bike.

The third suspect was also five feet seven inches to five feet 10 inches tall and weighed between 130 and 160 pounds.

He has short blond hair worn in a bowl cut style.

Police said he was seen wearing black pants, a black long-sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up and black shoes with white soles.

The fourth suspect was six feet tall with a thin build. He has short, dark brown hair worn in a mushroom cut hairstyle.

Officers said he was seen wearing black-patterned shorts, a black T-shirt, white socks, a black left shoe and a black and white right shoe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.