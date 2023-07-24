2 people charged after Three Hills RCMP find drugs, homemade firearm in stolen truck

Send this page to someone via email

Three Hills, Alta., RCMP have laid several charges against two people after police say they found drugs, a homemade gun and a stolen truck.

Police say on July 19 at 11:45 p.m., they were called to a report of a suspicious truck and ATV parked in Delburne, Alta.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the truck, a Ford F550, and a Yamaha ATV were both reported stolen out of Consort, Alta.

Yamaha ATV that police say was reported stolen.

A man and a woman were placed under arrest and taken into custody. Police said the woman was found in possession of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

In a statement Monday, Mounties said that upon further investigation they located identifications, a large quantity of vehicle keys, oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, and what is suspected to be a homemade firearm in the stolen truck.

The Ford F550 police located in Delburne, Alta.

Jacob Vincent, a 26-year-old resident of Sylvan Lake, Alta., has been charged with five counts of failure to comply with a release order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Vincent remains in custody and will appear at the Alberta court of justice in Drumheller on July 21.

Mounties say charges are pending for the woman, a resident of Sylvan Lake, Alta., and the name of the individual cannot be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

