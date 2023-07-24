Menu

Canada

Projects directed by Viggo Mortensen, Michael Keaton, Chris Pine coming to TIFF

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2023 11:40 am
A photographer takes a photo at TIFF's kick off event in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
A photographer takes a photo at TIFF's kick off event in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Several celebrities are settling into the director’s chair and premiering their projects at the Toronto International Film Festival including Viggo Mortensen, Michael Keaton, Chris Pine and Anna Kendrick.

Mortensen’s Canadian co-produced western titled “The Dead Don’t Hurt” is among the galas and special presentations announced by TIFF amid ongoing labour action in Hollywood that could change this year’s festival experience.

Meanwhile, Keaton’s thriller “Knox Goes Away” starring Al Pacino and Pine’s mystery/comedy “Poolman” with Annette Bening will also have their world premieres at the festival.

Current strike action rules would likely prevent directors who also star in their film — such as Pine and Keaton — from promoting their work as an actor, but they’d be able to speak to the press from a director’s point of view.

Other celebrities that are set to premiere directorial projects at TIFF are Anna Kendrick with “Woman of the Hour” and Kristin Scott Thomas with “North Star.”

Newly announced Canadian projects include Sophie Dupuis’ queer romance “Solo,” which centres on a Montreal drag performer navigating family and relationship troubles.

Also on the list is Dominic Savage’s “Close to You,” a Canada-United Kingdom co-production starring Elliot Page.

TIFF says its first announcement of 2023 selections includes seven international premieres, 37 world premieres, 12 North American premieres and four Canadian premieres.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

