‘Movies on the Block’: Dundas Place to get nostalgic with ’90s blockbusters throughout August

From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Clueless and The Matrix, the City of London is bringing some nostalgia for movie lovers with the launch of ‘Movies on the Block,’ an outdoor movie night series featuring classic films from the 1990s.

Set to be hosted at Dundas Place and in partnership with Film London, the free movie nights will hit the big screen every Wednesday throughout the month of August.

“Dundas Street was previously home to London’s premier movie theatres, including the Capitol, Lowes and London Mews,” said Ryan Craven, manager of core area programs with the city.

“With three vintage retailers on the block, we wanted to build on the popularity of ’90s fashion, so we’ve selected a series of blockbusters from that era.”

The first film of the movie series will begin on Aug. 2 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990). Batman Returns (1992) will play on Aug. 9, followed by Clueless (1995) on Aug. 16, Space Jam (1996) on Aug. 23 and The Matrix (1999) on Aug. 30.

“Through this film series, we are harkening back to the days when Dundas Street was the place to watch movies in London,” Craven said.

Movies on the Block comes as the city announced the return of outdoor summer movie nights to local parks earlier this year.

Seating for the upcoming movie night series will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The city says Londoners are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to “complement the great film experience.”

More information can be found on the city’s website.