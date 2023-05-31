Family favourites highlight outdoor summer movie nights at London, Ont. parks

Send this page to someone via email

Shrek, Aladdin and Marty McFly are coming to London city parks on the big screen this summer as outdoor movie nights will be returning.

The city unveiled its 2023 summer movie night lineup, with lots of classics and family favourites to catch after dusk.

Movies nights will start on June 16 and run until Sept. 23. Movies will play almost every Friday and Saturday, with a couple of Wednesday and Thursday showings.

“Our outdoor movie night series brings the community together to enjoy family-friendly favourites,” says Cheryl Smith, deputy city manager, neighbourhood and community-wide services.

“After a successful run last year, and an overwhelming request to host these events again, we’re excited to bring the initiative back and offer Londoners 38 movie nights this summer.”

Registration is not required to attend a showing, but people are asked to bring their own snacks, chairs and blankets.

For the first movie night, Cedar Hollow Park will host Minions: The Rise of Gru and Doidge Park will be playing The Bad Guys.

Some classics playing throughout the summer include The Sandlot at Lorne Avenue Park on June 24 and Back to the Future at Labatt Park on Aug. 12. Toronto-set Turning Red will be played twice in the summer, once at Jorgenson Park on Aug. 18 and again at Boyle Park on Sept. 9.

A full list of movies with corresponding parks and dates can be found on the city’s website.