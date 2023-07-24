2 years since its inception, a Manitoba First Nation welcomes new solar greenhouse

Send this page to someone via email

A new source of energy is lighting up in a Manitoba community Monday, and its benefits might be far-reaching.

At the Sagkeeng First Nation, a 10-kilowatt solar array will be switched on Monday to power the community’s new greenhouse at the Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School. Funded in part by grants and a donation from Powertec, the solar array is part of a nearly two-year-long project.

In a press release Monday, one of the youth from the community who worked on the project said it allows residents to reconnect with their land.

View image in full screen A nearly two-year-long project led to the creation of a solar array that will power up a new greenhouse in the Sagkeeng First Nation, Man. Courtesy Powertec

“It’s been really rewarding watching this project come to life, and Powertec played such a major role while also allowing me to stay involved as a project lead and employee,” said Tikkan Morrisseau.

The release added that the project grew out of an initiative to work on food security and sustainability.

The greenhouse is expected to become a part of the high school’s curriculum while providing job opportunities for community residents and providing people with access to food.

Powertec president Daniel Hartley said it’s clear how “important it is for First Nations communities to have access to fresh and healthy produce.”