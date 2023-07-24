Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

2 years since its inception, a Manitoba First Nation welcomes new solar greenhouse

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 11:42 am
The new solar-powered greenhouse in Sagkeeng First Nation, Man., was part of a nearly two-year-long project that saw the creation of a 10-kilowatt solar array. View image in full screen
The new solar-powered greenhouse in Sagkeeng First Nation, Man., was part of a nearly two-year-long project that saw the creation of a 10-kilowatt solar array. Courtesy Powertec
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new source of energy is lighting up in a Manitoba community Monday, and its benefits might be far-reaching.

At the Sagkeeng First Nation, a 10-kilowatt solar array will be switched on Monday to power the community’s new greenhouse at the Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School. Funded in part by grants and a donation from Powertec, the solar array is part of a nearly two-year-long project.

In a press release Monday, one of the youth from the community who worked on the project said it allows residents to reconnect with their land.

A nearly two-year-long project led to the creation of a solar array that will power up a new greenhouse in the Sagkeeng First Nation, Man. View image in full screen
A nearly two-year-long project led to the creation of a solar array that will power up a new greenhouse in the Sagkeeng First Nation, Man. Courtesy Powertec

“It’s been really rewarding watching this project come to life, and Powertec played such a major role while also allowing me to stay involved as a project lead and employee,” said Tikkan Morrisseau.

Story continues below advertisement

The release added that the project grew out of an initiative to work on food security and sustainability.

Trending Now

The greenhouse is expected to become a part of the high school’s curriculum while providing job opportunities for community residents and providing people with access to food.

Powertec president Daniel Hartley said it’s clear how “important it is for First Nations communities to have access to fresh and healthy produce.”

Click to play video: 'The Greenhouse Cookbook on Global News Morning'
The Greenhouse Cookbook on Global News Morning

 

More on Science and Tech
ManitobaHigh SchoolCurriculumSagkeeng First NationGreenhouseSolar arraysolar powered
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices