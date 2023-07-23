Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle at Quebec campsite: provincial police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2023 7:14 pm
Authorities say the female driver of the vehicle was treated for severe nervous shock. View image in full screen
Authorities say the female driver of the vehicle was treated for severe nervous shock. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/FILE
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Quebec provincial police say a toddler was killed after being struck by a car at a campsite in the Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean region north of Quebec City.

Provincial police say the boy, under the age of two, was struck around 11 a.m. while playing near the side of the road on Sunday at the site in Saint-Nazaire, about 230 kilometres north of the provincial capital.

Police spokeswoman Eve Brochu-Joubert says the boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brochu-Joubert says at first glance, police don’t believe there was anything criminal about the incident, but police investigators and accident reconstruction experts will attempt to shed light on how the death occurred.

Trending Now

The female driver of the vehicle was treated for severe nervous shock.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials from the local community health clinic were on hand Sunday to offer support to those needing it at the campground.

More on Canada
PoliceQuebecSafetyMontrealSureté du QuébecSQCampingProvincial PolicecampsiteHit By CarSaguenay-Lac-Saint-JeanToddler diesToddler hit by car
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices