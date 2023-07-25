London Calling: Yard Act and Trench Coat Museum

Yard Act, formed in Leeds the months before COVID pushed everyone into lockdown, has a sound that’s very hard to describe. It’s certainly post-rock (whatever that means to you) mixed with British indie, hip-hop, and even bits of Italian disco c. 1978.

They’re lyrically interesting, too: comments on the class system, capitalism, gentrification, and other things that keep the working person down. They can be dark storytellers but also love surrealism and cynicism.

Witness this video from an upcoming still-untitled album. We don’t see many clips like this anymore.