RCMP in New Brunswick search for armed and dangerous man in Minto

RCMP in New Brunswick say they are searching for a man who shot a firearm in the Minto area.

Police have issued an alert saying the man is carrying a firearm with “intent to use it” near Pleasant Drive in the community approximately 50 kilometres away from the province’s capital.

Police are asking Minto residents to remain inside and lock their doors, and are warning others to avoid the area.

The man is described as approximately 55 years old with brown hair, and was last seen driving a silver four-door Nissan Sentra.

Police are asking residents to not approach the man and call 911 immediately if spotted.

The Mounties say they will share more information when possible on their Twitter account.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.