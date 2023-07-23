Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Canada

New partnership aims for safe spaces to lock up bikes in Regina downtown

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 7:13 pm
Regina's downtown area on 11th Avenue will soon have 20 new bike racks designed that cyclists can safely lock their bikes. View image in full screen
Regina's downtown area on 11th Avenue will soon have 20 new bike racks designed that cyclists can safely lock their bikes.
Share

A cycling advocacy group in Regina formed a partnership with Saskatchewan Polytechnic for new bike racks in the downtown area.

Bike Regina advocates for a better cycling environment in the city to make it easier for cyclists to get around town, but one of the barriers is having a safe place to lock up your bike.

“We thought we would try to manufacture some racks and we got a deal with Regina Downtown BID to make 20 racks,” said Brandon Wright, Bike Regina board member. “We contacted Sask. Polytech to help us with that.”

Wright says they were first approached by Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) for their 11th Avenue rehabilitation project.

“We reached out to Sask. Polytech knowing they have a welding program, and (we) formed a partnership where they have the students fabricate these racks for us in their shop,” said Wright. “I believe 13 students worked on the rack fabrication last fall and they fabricated 30 racks in total.”

Each rack is anchored into the concrete, making it nearly impossible for thieves to remove them.

Click to play video: 'New theft trend: Brazen suspect seen carrying bike and rack in Vancouver'
New theft trend: Brazen suspect seen carrying bike and rack in Vancouver
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCyclistsSaskatchewan PolytechnicBike SafetyRegina DowntownBike Regina
