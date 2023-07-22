Injured rock climber rescued near Kelowna, B.C., after falling 30 feet

Send this page to someone via email

A rock climber is lucky to be alive after falling approximately 30 feet (about nine metres) near Kelowna, B.C..

On Friday afternoon, BC Ambulance Service and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue teamed up to help rescue the rock climber, who had fallen after a piece of his equipment failed in the John’s Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

Three members from BC Emergency Health Services and 15 members from search-and-rescue attended to the injured man. The crews included medical, E-bike and UTV teams.

The man was eventually taken to an ambulance and transported to Kelowna General Hospital with undetermined injuries.

“Earlier this year, we practiced in the same area with the same equipment on the same type of call,” COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich told Global News.

“We wish the young man a speedy recovery.”