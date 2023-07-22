Menu

Canada

Injured rock climber rescued near Kelowna, B.C., after falling 30 feet

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 1:12 pm
Rescue workers come to the injured climber's aid Friday at the John’s Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park. The climber fell 30 feet when his equipment failed. View image in full screen
Rescue workers come to the injured climber's aid Friday at the John’s Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park. The climber fell 30 feet when his equipment failed. Edward Henczel
A rock climber is lucky to be alive after falling approximately 30 feet (about nine metres) near Kelowna, B.C..

On Friday afternoon, BC Ambulance Service and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue teamed up to help rescue the rock climber, who had fallen after a piece of his equipment failed in the John’s Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

Three members from BC Emergency Health Services and 15 members from search-and-rescue attended to the injured man. The crews included medical, E-bike and UTV teams.

The man was eventually taken to an ambulance and transported to Kelowna General Hospital with undetermined injuries.

“Earlier this year, we practiced in the same area with the same equipment on the same type of call,” COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich told Global News.

“We wish the young man a speedy recovery.”

