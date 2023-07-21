Urgent call for blood donations in Winnipeg as inventory reaches “concerning level”

An urgent call for blood donations in Winnipeg.
Canadian Blood Services says the inventory here is reaching levels of concern with 475 appointments needing to be filled in Winnipeg to meet sufficient inventory for the rest of the month.
Many types of blood are needed including O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, A-Negative and A-Positive.
To book your appointment, go to blood.ca or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).
Blood Services says if you can’t make your appointment, you are asked to cancel so someone can take your place or you should re-book into the following month.
