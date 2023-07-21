City of Lethbridge, organizations preparing for extreme heat

Send this page to someone via email

Soaring temperatures are prompting the City of Lethbridge to active its extreme temperature response protocol, as Environment Canada places much of southern Alberta under a heat warning.

Daytime highs are expected to surpass the 30-degree mark into next week.

“We are going to see some high temperatures this weekend, but they are going to start decreasing again once we get to the new week and Monday,” said Luke Palmer, the city’s emergency planning and risk supervisor.

“It will be touch and go, but the biggest thing is just creating accesses for the community in terms of resourcing.”

The city’s new drinking water stations are active in four spots throughout the city, while spray parks will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

With the higher temperatures, Lethbridge Fire and EMS are preparing for a jump in medical calls related to the weather.

“We believe our ambulances may be busier this weekend due to some of the heat-related illnesses we may be seeing, so all of our crews are trained and have the proper equipment to deal with that,” deputy fire chief Kevin McKeown said.

Meanwhile, the city implemented a fire ban on all open, wood-burning fires in the river valley Friday.

“With the forecasted temperatures we’re going to be seeing this weekend, along with the low humidity and winds, it’s going to elevate the fire risk,” McKeown said.

The heat also has local organizations reviewing their activities.

“Our camp leaders have been very on top of adjusting plans and creating alternative schedules,” said Lethbridge College coordinator of youth initiatives Paige Thornborough,

Some of Lethbridge College’s summer programs have outdoor components.

According to staff, schedules are adjusted to spend peak-heat hours inside, while additional hydration and breaks are being provided to mitigate the weather’s impact.

“It doesn’t necessarily need to be an official heat warning in order for your kiddos to be very affected by the higher temperatures,” Thornborough said.

“Because we are dealing with such young campers, we really notice the effects of the extreme heat on them.”

For anyone venturing outside, the city does have cooling centres set up, including at Park Place Mall and the Downtown Park n Ride, as officials remind people to protect themselves from the heat.