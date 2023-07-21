Alberta RCMP seek help identifying man found dead without ID

Send this page to someone via email

Police in southern Alberta are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead without any identification.

The man was found on Tuesday near Redcliff, Alta., 250 kilometres southeast of Calgary, police said.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, hiking boots and a watch, and police say a red and black hockey bag was found nearby containing work gloves, a tilly hat, glasses, a switchblade and a hunting knife in a sheath.

Police said investigators hope the items might help identify the man.

Anyone who recognizes the items is asked to contact Redcliff RCMP at 780-412-5263.