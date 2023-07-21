Police net 5 kg of drugs, $100K in cash, guns and a car during raid in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police say kilos of drugs, six handguns and $100,000 in cash were seized as a result of raids in Cambridge on Wednesday.
The raids, which were conducted at two homes in Cambridge, also saw police seize a loaded shotgun, imitation firearms and a vehicle, according to police.
They say that in total, they seized around four kilograms of meth and over a kilogram of cocaine.
According to a release, the raids were the result of a drug investigation launched in June into a 22-year-old man from Cambridge.
Two men from Cambridge, aged 22 and 62, were also arrested and are facing a total of 57 drug and weapons charges in connection with the case.
