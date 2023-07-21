Menu

Crime

Police net 5 kg of drugs, $100K in cash, guns and a car during raid in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 3:02 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo regional police say kilos of drugs, six handguns and $100,000 in cash were seized as a result of raids in Cambridge on Wednesday.

The raids, which were conducted at two homes in Cambridge, also saw police seize a loaded shotgun, imitation firearms and a vehicle, according to police.

They say that in total, they seized around four kilograms of meth and over a kilogram of cocaine.

According to a release, the raids were the result of a drug investigation launched in June into a 22-year-old man from Cambridge.

Two men from Cambridge, aged 22 and 62, were also arrested and are facing a total of 57 drug and weapons charges in connection with the case.

