Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bus stops for North Vancouver’s Phibb Exchange moved for construction

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Bus stops for North Vancouver’s Phibbs Exchange moved for construction'
Bus stops for North Vancouver’s Phibbs Exchange moved for construction
TransLink says Phibbs Exchange's bus bays will be relocated to nearby streets starting Monday. Its part of the next phase of a construction project for a new phibbs exchange.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Starting next week, one of the transit hubs in North Vancouver will look and operate differently.

On Monday, new temporary bus stops will be activated for riders, relocated to nearby streets as the next phase of construction begins at Phibbs Exchange.

“Bus service and the associated bays will be relocated to streets near the existing exchange, specifically along Main, Orwell, and Oxford streets,” TransLink staff said in a release.

“Upon completion of the new Phibbs Exchange in mid-2024, bus stops and bays will be relocated to their permanent positions.”

Effective Monday, July 24 all bus bays at the Phibbs Exchange in North Vancouver will be moved to temporary locations. View image in full screen
Effective Monday, July 24 all bus bays at the Phibbs Exchange in North Vancouver will be moved to temporary locations. TransLink

All bus routes are operating during the construction.

Story continues below advertisement

Once completed, TransLink said the new Phibbs Exchange will serve the community better by improving the comfort and safety of passengers, having better integration between the exchange and the neighbourhood, and providing more capacity for future expansions.

New passenger amenities will include digital passenger information displays, new shelters, better signage and bike lockers.

Trending Now

“During construction, signage will be in place directing customers to the temporary bus bays, but customers should plan to give themselves extra time between transfers,” staff said.

Transit riders are also encouraged to sign up for transit alerts at translink.ca/alerts for the latest information on bus routes.

Click to play video: 'Translink installing noise-reducing devices on SkyTrains'
Translink installing noise-reducing devices on SkyTrains
TransLinkNorth VancouverNorth Shorephibbs exchangeNew bus stops North VancouverNorth Shore busesNorth Vancouver buses
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices