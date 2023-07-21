Bus stops for North Vancouver’s Phibb Exchange moved for construction

Send this page to someone via email

Starting next week, one of the transit hubs in North Vancouver will look and operate differently.

On Monday, new temporary bus stops will be activated for riders, relocated to nearby streets as the next phase of construction begins at Phibbs Exchange.

“Bus service and the associated bays will be relocated to streets near the existing exchange, specifically along Main, Orwell, and Oxford streets,” TransLink staff said in a release.

“Upon completion of the new Phibbs Exchange in mid-2024, bus stops and bays will be relocated to their permanent positions.”

View image in full screen Effective Monday, July 24 all bus bays at the Phibbs Exchange in North Vancouver will be moved to temporary locations. TransLink

All bus routes are operating during the construction.

Story continues below advertisement

Once completed, TransLink said the new Phibbs Exchange will serve the community better by improving the comfort and safety of passengers, having better integration between the exchange and the neighbourhood, and providing more capacity for future expansions.

New passenger amenities will include digital passenger information displays, new shelters, better signage and bike lockers.

“During construction, signage will be in place directing customers to the temporary bus bays, but customers should plan to give themselves extra time between transfers,” staff said.

Transit riders are also encouraged to sign up for transit alerts at translink.ca/alerts for the latest information on bus routes.