Sports

Saskatoon athlete named captain for Team Canada at Junior Roller Derby World Cup

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 2:27 pm
A Saskatoon native is taking the lead as the captain of Team Canada for the Junior Roller Derby World Cup which will take place in Valence, France, next week.

Everton Slaferek was named captain for one of the two teams out of 35 athletes who will make up an all-female team as well as an open team.

Slaferek and Jasper “Golden Eagle” Davis from Lethbridge, Alta., will captain the open team, while Tess “Tornado” Charlton from Guelph, Ont., and Naomi “Scream Soda” Morrell from Victoria, B.C., will co-captain the all-female team.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon roller derby skaters playing for junior Team Canada'
Saskatoon roller derby skaters playing for junior Team Canada

This event in France is the first time the competition will be held outside of North America.

“I’m so excited and very happy. Making the team was fantastic, but to be the captain? I’m thrilled to represent the country and the amazing Canadians I’m skating with,” Slaferek said.

“Our captains were selected for their derby knowledge, their ability to stay calm in stressful situations, and their rapport with their fellow teammates,” Team Canada head coach Caroline “Meow” Reimer said.

“We have a good balance of east, west, and central Canada who will be wearing the C.”

Click to play video: 'Team Canada Junior Roller Derby teams head to World Cup in France'
Team Canada Junior Roller Derby teams head to World Cup in France

Slaferek isn’t the only Sask. resident representing Canada, with other athletes hailing from Swift Current, Saskatoon and Estevan.

Trending Now

The 35 athletes headed to France and their derby names include:

  • Ami Traore, “Ami Gotcha”, from Medicine Hat, Alta.
  • April Willie, “April Sours”, from Airdrie, Alta.
  • Audrey May, “Audzilla”, from Lethbridge, Alta.
  • Davis Leibel Gerein, “Bette Davis Eyes”, from Calgary, Alta.
  • Jesse Leger, “Cheshie”, from Lethbridge
  • Elise St-Onge, “Derby Devil”, from Houston, B.C.
  • Kyria Franklin, “Clawless”, from Lethbridge
  • Cleopatra Granneman-Mason, “Cleo Passya”, from Chilliwack, B.C.
  • Everton Slaferek, “Everton”, from Saskatoon
  • Jasper “Golden Eagle” Davis, from Lethbridge
  • Ana Guttridge, “Gutts”, from Red Deer, Alta.
  • Mahawa Traore, “Hawabunga”, from Medicine Hat, Alta.
  • Lainie MacDonald, “Hurricane Laine”, from Fredericton, N.B.
  • Stella Ideias, “I’ll Hurt Einstein”, from Toronto, Ont.
  • K’Senya Schell, “K’Slamya”, from Medicine Hat
  • Ella Gudmundson, “Killer Ella”, from Estevan, Sask.
  • Kaylee Spottiswood, “Killerina”, from Red Deer
  • Makayla Soper, “Ma-Kill-Ya”, from Stratford, Ont.
  • Mackenzie Heidinger, “Medusa”, from Lethbridge
  • Ella Toles, “Miss Koozie”, from Swift Current, Sask.
  • Raina Macfie, “Red Streaks”, from Red Deer
  • Mila Rennie, “Rennie”, from Red Deer
  • Naomi Morrell, “Scream Soda”, from Victoria, B.C.
  • Rylee Stilborn, “She-Hulk”, from Airdrie
  • Myra Moore, “Shredher”, from Lethbridge
  • Katherine McLean, “Skatie McPain”, from Guelph
  • River Evans, “Speed Demon”, from Hamilton, Ont.
  • Abigail Reimer, “Super Fly”, from Lethbridge
  • Meira McEllistrum, “Tank”, from Airdrie
  • Talulah Nance-Armstrong, “Tenacious T”, from Calgary
  • Vincent Price, “The Mystic”, Saskatoon
  • Tess Charlton, “Tornado”, from Guelph
  • Valerie Klassen, “Valkyrie”, from Kitchener, Ont.
  • Violet LeBlanc, “Vicious Vi”, from Fredericton
  • Deliya Beck, “What the Beck”, from St. Catharines, Ont.

Coaches and support staff for the team include:

  • Caroline Reimer, “Meow”, from Lethbridge
  • Christine Manders, “Fred”, from Hamilton
  • Jenna McLean, “Ferris Bruiser”, from Calgary
  • Raina Owen, “Raina Terror”, from Saskatoon
  • Jennifer Zammit, “Raspoutine”, from Stratford
  • Barbara Lapointe, “Banshee”, from Oromocto, N.B.
  • Andrew de Souza, “D-Ray”, from Burlington, Ont.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

