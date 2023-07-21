Saskatoon athlete named captain for Team Canada at Junior Roller Derby World Cup

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon native is taking the lead as the captain of Team Canada for the Junior Roller Derby World Cup which will take place in Valence, France, next week.

Everton Slaferek was named captain for one of the two teams out of 35 athletes who will make up an all-female team as well as an open team.

Slaferek and Jasper “Golden Eagle” Davis from Lethbridge, Alta., will captain the open team, while Tess “Tornado” Charlton from Guelph, Ont., and Naomi “Scream Soda” Morrell from Victoria, B.C., will co-captain the all-female team.

1:59 Saskatoon roller derby skaters playing for junior Team Canada

This event in France is the first time the competition will be held outside of North America.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m so excited and very happy. Making the team was fantastic, but to be the captain? I’m thrilled to represent the country and the amazing Canadians I’m skating with,” Slaferek said.

“Our captains were selected for their derby knowledge, their ability to stay calm in stressful situations, and their rapport with their fellow teammates,” Team Canada head coach Caroline “Meow” Reimer said.

“We have a good balance of east, west, and central Canada who will be wearing the C.”

1:54 Team Canada Junior Roller Derby teams head to World Cup in France

Slaferek isn’t the only Sask. resident representing Canada, with other athletes hailing from Swift Current, Saskatoon and Estevan.

The 35 athletes headed to France and their derby names include:

Ami Traore, “Ami Gotcha”, from Medicine Hat, Alta.

April Willie, “April Sours”, from Airdrie, Alta.

Audrey May, “Audzilla”, from Lethbridge, Alta.

Davis Leibel Gerein, “Bette Davis Eyes”, from Calgary, Alta.

Jesse Leger, “Cheshie”, from Lethbridge

Elise St-Onge, “Derby Devil”, from Houston, B.C.

Kyria Franklin, “Clawless”, from Lethbridge

Cleopatra Granneman-Mason, “Cleo Passya”, from Chilliwack, B.C.

Everton Slaferek, “Everton”, from Saskatoon

Jasper “Golden Eagle” Davis, from Lethbridge

Ana Guttridge, “Gutts”, from Red Deer, Alta.

Mahawa Traore, “Hawabunga”, from Medicine Hat, Alta.

Lainie MacDonald, “Hurricane Laine”, from Fredericton, N.B.

Stella Ideias, “I’ll Hurt Einstein”, from Toronto, Ont.

K’Senya Schell, “K’Slamya”, from Medicine Hat

Ella Gudmundson, “Killer Ella”, from Estevan, Sask.

Kaylee Spottiswood, “Killerina”, from Red Deer

Makayla Soper, “Ma-Kill-Ya”, from Stratford, Ont.

Mackenzie Heidinger, “Medusa”, from Lethbridge

Ella Toles, “Miss Koozie”, from Swift Current, Sask.

Raina Macfie, “Red Streaks”, from Red Deer

Mila Rennie, “Rennie”, from Red Deer

Naomi Morrell, “Scream Soda”, from Victoria, B.C.

Rylee Stilborn, “She-Hulk”, from Airdrie

Myra Moore, “Shredher”, from Lethbridge

Katherine McLean, “Skatie McPain”, from Guelph

River Evans, “Speed Demon”, from Hamilton, Ont.

Abigail Reimer, “Super Fly”, from Lethbridge

Meira McEllistrum, “Tank”, from Airdrie

Talulah Nance-Armstrong, “Tenacious T”, from Calgary

Vincent Price, “The Mystic”, Saskatoon

Tess Charlton, “Tornado”, from Guelph

Valerie Klassen, “Valkyrie”, from Kitchener, Ont.

Violet LeBlanc, “Vicious Vi”, from Fredericton

Deliya Beck, “What the Beck”, from St. Catharines, Ont.

Coaches and support staff for the team include:

Story continues below advertisement