Saskatchewan byelections easily swayed by amount of coverage: USask assistant prof

Voter interest plays a big role in a byelection and votes can go either way depending on participation, a Saskatchewan expert says.

Byelections for Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse were called by Premier Scott Moe on July 13, with the voting week running Aug. 3-10.

The byelections will fill the positions vacated by Mark Docherty for Regina Coronation Park, who resigned Feb. 10; Lyle Stewart for Lumsden-Morse, who resigned March 10; and Derek Meyers for Regina Walsh Acres, who died March 28.

“What motivates people in general elections is how competitive a general election is as well as if people feel they have a duty to vote, as well as if they are interested in politics,” said Daniel Westlake, an assistant professor in the department of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan.

He said these motivations are standard across elections, but a byelection plays with another additional factor.

“That is the level of coverage that the election gets. You are not going to get the same amount of coverage and that is going to play a role in voter turnout.”

Westlake said voter turnout in a byelection is often much lower than in a general election.

He spoke about the past results of elections in those constituencies but said byelection results can go either way.

“We do have evidence to suggest that governments who spend more time in office see more opposition developing, because people just get tired of government. Byelections in the middle of a government’s term can start to go against the government.”

He added the results won’t be predictive of what will happen in the next general election.

“Face-to-face contact is something that really increases voter turnout,” Westlake said. “There is a limit to how much you can do with that but if I’m in either of the political parties I need to know my supporters.”

Westlake noted that there isn’t a lot of research when it comes to byelections and a lot of assumptions are often instinctual.

“This is in the middle of August. This is not a time when a lot of people are paying attention to politics or a time when there is a lot of coverage or stories around politics.”

NDP MLA candidate for Regina Walsh Acres Jared Clark said the timing of the election is unfortunate.

“It is right over the August long weekend, however, we have been hard at work connecting on the doorstep with as many people as we can, and people are telling us that they are ready for change.”

Clark took some shots at the education and health-care systems and the cost of living while the Saskatchewan Party has been in power.

“My focus during this whole election campaign is to just get out there and pound the pavement and knock on as many doors as we can.”

Saskatchewan Party MLA candidate Nevin Markwart is also in the running to serve Regina Walsh Acres.

“We don’t have the buzz of the media that would come with a general election,” Markwart said, agreeing with Westlake.

Markwart said he has been door-knocking for four to five weeks and said most of the constituents are unaware the election is happening.

“The early voting period begins Aug. 3. What we will be doing is canvassing around to voters just to inform them specifically of what are their voting options, where are they, and what are the times,” Markwart said. “Hopefully that provides some convenience and they can plan for it.”

Markwart noted that he sees tremendous growth potential pertaining to the rare earth elements in northern Saskatchewan and thinks it can make the province one of the most prosperous areas in the world.

“It’s one of the key reasons why I’m running,” Markwart finished.

Polls will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Elections Saskatchewan said voting by mail will be offered and eligible voters can apply on the Elections SK website, or by calling 1-877-958-8683.