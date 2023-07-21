Kingston woman identified as winner of $22M Lotto Max draw

Send this page to someone via email

OLG has identified a Kingston woman as the winner of a $22-million Lotto Max jackpot in June.

Laurie Scott’s ticket was drawn on June 9, but her identity was only revealed Friday.

According to OLG, the retired academic librarian has been playing the lottery for 30 years. She recently signed up for a Lotto Max subscription, which she says led to her win.

“My ticket was purchased automatically when I was on vacation,” she said.

She said she usually plays a regular set of numbers, but won on a “quick pick.”

She told OLG she received an email while she was travelling that she had won a jackpot, but since she was outside of Ontario, she couldn’t log in to see the amount.

Scott said she put it out of her mind for the rest of her trip, and only realized she had won so much when she returned home.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“I was shocked and excited as I tried to wrap my head around the amount. I’m glad I didn’t know how much I won while I was on vacation – my thoughts would have been consumed by it.”

Scott says she plans to complete some home renovations and travel with her winnings.

“I also have charities close to my heart that will benefit,” she told OLG.