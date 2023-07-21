Menu

Politics

First of 8 ready-to-move child care centres in Manitoba opens in Headingley

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 10:45 am
Manitoba's minister of education Wayne Ewasko speaks Friday as premier Heather Stefanson looks on. View image in full screen
Manitoba's minister of education Wayne Ewasko speaks Friday as premier Heather Stefanson looks on. Global News
Rural Manitoba families will have better access to child care with the opening of the first of eight ready-to-move centres, the provincial and federal governments announced Friday.

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson said the opening of the Bright Beginnings Educare facility in Headingley — which will provide with 20 infant and 54 preschool spaces — is a “game-changer” when it comes to meeting child-care needs.

“The ready-to-move child-care project is an innovative and cost-effective approach to create more child care spaces sooner,” Stefanson said.

The opening is part of a joint $94 million ready-to-move project between the two levels of government, and will be followed by followed by the opening of similar facilities in Oak Bluff, Whitemouth, Stonewall, East Selkirk, Ile des Chênes, Rosenort and Portage la Prairie by October.

The project’s second phase will be the creation of facilities in Dauphin, Morden, Melita, and Morris, as well as the RMs of Hanover, Tache, Macdonald, Rockwood, Sifton, Ritchot, Argyle, and Brokenhead. Norway House and Lake St. Martin First Nations will also receive centres.

“We know that in rural communities, families are struggling to access early learning and child care programming and services,” said MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North).

“That is why Canada is working with our provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to fund innovative solutions, like Manitoba’s ready-to-move program, that will offer families access to high-quality, culturally appropriate, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care, no matter where they live.”

