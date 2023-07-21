Menu

Canada

Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 near Odessa, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 10:36 am
A crash involving two transport trucks west of Kingston caused major delays on Highway 401 Friday morning. View image in full screen
A crash involving two transport trucks west of Kingston caused major delays on Highway 401 Friday morning. Monique Spinarky/Submitted
Police say no one was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 west of Kingston on Friday morning.

OPP said three vehicles, two transport trucks and one pickup truck, were involved in a collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near County Road 4, west of Odessa, around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police say although no one was injured, the eastbound lanes needed to be closed to remove the vehicles from the highway.

The closure caused severe delays on the highway Friday morning.

OPP have yet to comment on whether charges will be laid in the incident.

