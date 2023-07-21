Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Large maple tree struck by lightning falls on 2 Toronto homes

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 9:20 am
Toronto Fire says a tree that was struck by lightning collapsed onto two homes on July 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire says a tree that was struck by lightning collapsed onto two homes on July 20, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Fire Service says a large maple tree that was struck by lightning during Thursday evening’s storm collapsed onto two homes.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said the tree had collapsed onto two homes on Jane Street, just north of Bloor Street, at around 6:56 p.m.

A shed and a garage were affected by the tree collapse, the fire official said.

Paramedics told Global News they responded to the scene and assessed four people.

Two of them were treated for minor injuries on site and released while two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters and residents at the scene after a tree was struck by lightning in Toronto on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Firefighters and residents at the scene after a tree was struck by lightning in Toronto on Thursday evening. Global News
Debris from the fallen tree. View image in full screen
Debris from the fallen tree. Global News

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a large swath of southern Ontario, including Toronto, on Thursday. Some areas of southern Ontario were also temporarily under a tornado warning.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said a system coming in from the western Great Lakes was expected to pack “a bit of a punch” and all of the ingredients were in place for heavy rain, big lightning, damaging winds, large hail and potentially even tornadoes.

Meanwhile, fire officials said city engineers have been contacted to assess the structure of the homes.

More on Toronto
Toronto FireToronto StormToronto TreesMaple treeToronto Lightningtree struck by lighningtree struck by lightning toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices