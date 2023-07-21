Menu

Features

Take Cover Books opening storefront in Peterborough next month

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 9:46 am
Take Cover Books to open storefront in Peterborough next month
Take Cover Books started online in 2022 and now a brick-and-mortar shop is in the works for East City in Peterborough, Ont. We learn more on Global News Morning about the transition and chat about some trending titles.
It started as an online independent bookstore in September 2022, and now, Take Cover Books is getting ready for its next chapter.

Managing partner Sean Fitzpatrick said the team is opening a physical location at 59-A Hunter St. in Peterborough, Ont.

“It has been a really fast year,” he said. “Now we have a brick-and-mortar store finally and are excited to open later this summer.”

He said they took part in the Starter Company Plus program, a grant and mentorship project that gave it a financial boost to help open up shop.

Fitzpatrick said there is now a large literary following through social media sites like Instagram and TikTok, making reading more popular again with a younger demographic.

“People are constantly talking about books now, constantly recommending books now, and it is really nice to see,” Fitzpatrick said.

When it comes to his reading recommendations, he said he is always looking to share some inspiration with customers and has a few titles that he has been suggesting this season.

Some titles to try this season:

A soft opening for Take Cover Books is taking place Aug. 8 and a grand opening Sept. 9. More information can be found online on the Take Cover Books website.

