Take Cover Books opening storefront in Peterborough next month

Send this page to someone via email

It started as an online independent bookstore in September 2022, and now, Take Cover Books is getting ready for its next chapter.

Managing partner Sean Fitzpatrick said the team is opening a physical location at 59-A Hunter St. in Peterborough, Ont.

“It has been a really fast year,” he said. “Now we have a brick-and-mortar store finally and are excited to open later this summer.”

He said they took part in the Starter Company Plus program, a grant and mentorship project that gave it a financial boost to help open up shop.

Fitzpatrick said there is now a large literary following through social media sites like Instagram and TikTok, making reading more popular again with a younger demographic.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are constantly talking about books now, constantly recommending books now, and it is really nice to see,” Fitzpatrick said.

When it comes to his reading recommendations, he said he is always looking to share some inspiration with customers and has a few titles that he has been suggesting this season.

Some titles to try this season:

A soft opening for Take Cover Books is taking place Aug. 8 and a grand opening Sept. 9. More information can be found online on the Take Cover Books website.