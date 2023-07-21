Man seriously injured, suspect arrested after downtown Toronto fight, stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being stabbed during a fight with another person in the city’s downtown area on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the back of a building near Gerrard and Yonge streets at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Insp. Jeff Bangild told reporters there was an fight between two people at the northeast corner of the intersection.

“As a result of this altercation, it escalated to the point that one of the individuals received stab wounds,” Bangild said.

Paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody, Bangild said, but there is no word if charges have been laid.

Bangild also said the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police.