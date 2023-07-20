Excavation in Pine Creek First Nation to look for potential unmarked burial sites

Send this page to someone via email

Pine Creek First Nation (Minegoziibe Anishinabe) is planning to complete an excavation of 14 possible locations of unmarked burials under the community’s Catholic Church.

Those anomalies were discovered by a private contractor last year. The excavation begins Monday, and will also include a sunrise ceremony and a feast.

“We understand that over time burial sites may be lost to the natural elements, said Chief Derek Nepinak. “But to bury remains under a building suggests a dark and sinister intent that cannot be unaddressed as we expose the truth of what happened in our homeland.”

Nepinak says there are 57 other suspected locations on the grounds around the church and the old school site.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP announced last October an investigation was underway looking into the anomalies. Global News has reached out to ask if there is any update.

Excavation of the 14 locations in Pine Creek is expected to take four weeks to complete.