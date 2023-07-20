Kingston police make arrests in string of break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., have arrested three people in connection with several break-ins this week.

At about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to a commercial facility near Centennial Drive and Princess Street for a break and enter in progress.

Police say the suspects had cut a hole in the fence but weren’t able to steal anything since they were forced to flee when officers arrived.

According to police, they spotted two female suspects running through tall grass in a field and were able to arrest them.

The third suspect, a son of one of the women, was arrested shortly after at a nearby hotel.

The three suspects were later connected to two other break-ins earlier this week at the same location.

A 47-year-old woman, her son, 25, and a 28-year-old woman were all charged with three counts of break and enter, three counts of theft and three counts of mischief.