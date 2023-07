See more sharing options

A semi-trailer hauling concrete has rolled over on Idylwyld Drive North at the overpass at Avenue C, according to Saskatoon police.

View image in full screen Saskatoon police are on the scene of a semi-trailer roll over on Idylwyld Drive North. Brody Ratcliffe/ Global News

Crushed concrete and asphalt has spilled out onto the road.

The northbound lanes will remain closed until the collision is cleaned up.

Southbound traffic is not affected.

More to come.