Firearms, power tools seized after Prince Albert, Sask. police traffic stop

A slew of power tools and some guns were seized on Tuesday after the Prince Albert Police Service conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue East.
Officers said the traffic stop led to an investigation of a residence in the 500 block of 10th Street East where a search warrant was executed.
Firearms, ammunition and tools were seized, which investigators say match with break and enters in and around Prince Albert.
Police said Tyson Tobey, 28, was arrested and is facing stolen property, breach of probation and firearm related charges.
Tobey appeared in court on Wednesday.
