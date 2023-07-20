Menu

Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 3:46 pm
Video shows moment Toronto cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto
WARNING: The following video contains graphic images which some viewers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.
A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 8:22 a.m. on Tuesday in the Yonge Street and Ranleigh Avenue area.

Police said a vehicle struck the cyclist.

Video of the incident shared on social media appears to show a light-coloured sedan striking a cyclist in the right lane.

The video then appears to show the cyclist being dragged by the vehicle into the intersection. The cyclist gets up and speaks with the driver briefly, then the vehicle pulls over just outside of the intersection.

Police confirmed to Global News that the vehicle remained at the scene.

According to police, the cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

