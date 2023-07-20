4 arrested, 1 wanted after months-long Alberta drug trafficking investigation in Grande Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested and another is being sought after a cache of drugs was seized following a months-long investigation, said RCMP in Alberta.

Grande Prairie RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) conducted an investigation that started in the fall of 2022.

RCMP conducted three searches in various parts of Grande Prairie.

Police said they seized 87 cartons of illegal cigarettes and what they believe to be 1,598 grams of cocaine, 948 grams of fentanyl and 3,154 grams of methamphetamine during the searches.

View image in full screen drugs sized after a multi-month-long drug trafficking investigation. COURTESY: RCMP

Hananluiza Alshawabkeh, 25, from Edmonton, has been charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000. They have been released from custody and are set to appear in court on July 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-five-year-old Faisal Huoseh of Edmonton has been charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and has been released from custody pending an appearance in court on July 24.

Kaitlin Mulek, 30, from Edmonton, has been charged with five counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of stolen property over $5,000. She is set to appear in court on Aug. 2.

Twenty-six-year-old John Medina of Calgary has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.

The fifth suspect wanted in relation to the drug trafficking investigation is Elwood Fraser, 53, from Grande Prairie. He is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP said it was “apparent during this investigation that the individuals were utilizing short-term rentals.”

Sgt. Eldon Chillog asks that landlords who come across any unknown substances such as powders or pills that were left behind contact police.

RCMP added that using personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and safety goggles is recommended when cleaning up suspected drugs or surfaces the drugs might have been on.