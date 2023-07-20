Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Making strength training ‘a habit’ has health benefits over not doing any, researchers say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 5:25 pm
Kinesiologists at McMaster University have found all forms of resistance training are beneficial, including body-weight exercises such as planks, lunges and push-ups. View image in full screen
Kinesiologists at McMaster University have found all forms of resistance training are beneficial, including body-weight exercises such as planks, lunges and push-ups. McMaster University
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

McMaster University researchers seeking to answer the age-old question of what weight training is best for building muscle and strength say it depends on which you want most.

A review of some 192 controlled studies with a sample size of around 5,000, evenly split between women and men, generally suggests making resistance training “a habit” is simply better for your overall health than not doing any at all.

Kinesiology professor Stuart Phillips, who conducted the work with graduate students Bradley Currier and Jonathan Mcleod, says most forms of resistance training, including body-weight exercises such as planks, lunges and push-ups, will work.

Story continues below advertisement

“For muscular hypertrophy or growth, really the thing that mattered was lifting multiple sets,” Phillips explained.

“It does appear that somewhere around twice a week … maybe three times a week is a good number or frequency, but outside of that, really nothing really revolutionary.”

The project, with results published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, focused on what it took to get people stronger and to experience ‘muscular hypertrophy’ — a signal one is having growth in muscle cells.

More on Health

Results appear to support past theories that the heaviest weights work best for building strength and lighter weights work best for building muscle size.

Phillips says fatigue appears to be beneficial in both strength building and muscular growth, but does say age factors into the workouts as results may be “muted” for older people.

“In other words, they might not get the same benefits,” Philips said.

“But relatively speaking, we actually found that age wasn’t a big modifier of the response. So the recommendations that we’re giving hold true for younger people versus older people.”

Phillips says the university’s study on weight training is ongoing and when asked whether resistance training or cardio is better for general health, he believes “you need to do both.”

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ve really got to focus a little bit more on the strength angle as you get a little bit older,” he says.

“I think you can take that one to the bank. We’re going to get some good work on that soon.”

Click to play video: 'Healthy Living Report: Cardio vs. weight training'
Healthy Living Report: Cardio vs. weight training
Related News
HamiltonHamilton newsMcMaster UniversityHealth NewskinesiologyStrength Traininglifting weightsBritish Journal of Sports MedicineBuilding Muscle Massstuart phillips
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices