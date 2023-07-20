Kingston police investigation closes section of Battersea Road

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have closed a section of Battersea Road for an investigation.

Police tweeted Thursday that the road is closed between Kingston Mills Road and Thompson Crescent.

Although police have given no details as to what the investigation pertains to, officers could be seen gathered around a city garbage truck.

The city of Kingston confirmed that a city truck is parked out on Battersea Road where police are investigating, but that city staff are not involved in the investigation other than being witnesses.

No other details were given.

Police at the scene said there was no risk to public safety.

The road closure could last several hours and asked people to avoid the area, police said.