Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax police supervisor ‘shocked’ clothing was not collected in rape case'
Halifax police supervisor ‘shocked’ clothing was not collected in rape case
On Wednesday, the police review board hearing looking into Carrie Low's complaint about how Halifax Regional Police and a RCMP officer handled her sexual assault allegations continued. As Callum Smith reports, a police supervisor testified that he was "a little shocked" when he found out Low still had her clothing 10 days following the reported assault.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman’s clothing as evidence.

Const. Bojan Novakovic is testifying before the Nova Scotia Police Review Board in response to a complaint from Carrie Low, who was allegedly abducted and raped by two men on May 18, 2018, in a trailer in the Halifax area.

Witnesses at the review board have said Novakovic asked “blaming questions” to Low in the hospital the day after her alleged rape, and have criticized the fact it took him 10 days to collect the clothing she had worn that night.

Novakovic said today it didn’t occur to him to collect her clothing and that he had admitted his error to superiors, but he said he never asked Low accusatory questions.

Story continues below advertisement

The review board has heard that Halifax police failed to search the trailer where Low was allegedly raped, despite the fact Low had given Novakovic the exact address.

Click to play video: 'N.S. police board hears that Crown appealing acquittal in Carrie Low sexual assault case'
N.S. police board hears that Crown appealing acquittal in Carrie Low sexual assault case

Novakovic says he did his duty to note the address in his report and says he thought police investigators could have viewed his notes and acted on them.

Trending Now

He went through an internal police disciplinary process and was docked eight hours of pay for failing to collect Low’s clothing and for failing to tell a supervisor about the crime scene location.

Low is appealing Novakovic’s penalty and seeking recommendations from the board to improve how the joint RCMP-Halifax sexual assault unit handles cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023

Advertisement
More on Canada
Halifax Regional Policesexual assault investigationCarrie LowNova Scotia Police Review Boardpolice board hearingmishandling casepolice mishandling case
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices