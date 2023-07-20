Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto council passes Chow motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 11:58 am
Newly elected Mayor Olivia Chow waves to the crowd at council chambers during her Declaration of Office Ceremony, at Toronto City Hall on July 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Newly elected Mayor Olivia Chow waves to the crowd at council chambers during her Declaration of Office Ceremony, at Toronto City Hall on July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto city council has declared gender-based violence and intimate partner violence an epidemic in the city.

The declaration was part of a motion from newly-minted mayor Olivia Chow and calls on the provincial and federal governments to make the same move, which Ontario recently declined to do.

It also urges the other levels of government to enact recommendations from an inquest into the deaths of three women at the hands of their former partner.

The jury at a coroner’s inquest into the 2015 deaths of Nathalie Warmerdam, Carol Culleton and Anastasia Kuzyk in Renfrew County, Ont., made 86 recommendations more than one year ago aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

Chow has often spoken publicly about abuse suffered by her mother at the hands of her father, and how she was able to rebuild her life due to supports that aren’t offered to many victims, such as safe and affordable housing.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto joins 30 other municipalities across Ontario that have made their own declarations of intimate partner violence as an epidemic, including Ottawa, Peel Region, Halton Region and Renfrew County.

Click to play video: 'Toronto city council votes to approve pilot program that would allow drinking in some city parks'
Toronto city council votes to approve pilot program that would allow drinking in some city parks
CrimeTorontopoliticsToronto politicsToronto City CouncilOlivia ChowIntimate Partner ViolenceToronto mayor Olivia Chow
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices