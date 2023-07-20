Man, teen charged in ‘violent carjacking’ in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man and a teenager have been charged after a “violent carjacking” in Brampton earlier this week.

Police said it was on Tuesday, just before 10 a.m., when the victim had stopped at a stop sign near Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Sandalwood Parkway.

The victim’s car was then rear-ended by the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

“As the victim exited the vehicle to exchange information, the culprit approached while pointing a handgun and making demands for the keys,” police said.

The suspects then got into the victim’s car and drove off, police said.

Investigators also said the suspect’s vehicle that first hit the victim’s car was allegedly stolen.

On Thursday, police said Abdullahi Ali, 20, a Toronto resident, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, escaping lawful custody, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 16-year-old boy, also a Toronto resident, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teen’s identity cannot be revealed because of his age.

Police said both accused were held for a bail hearing and the investigation is ongoing as “efforts are being made to identify any other involved parties.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police’s central robbery bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.