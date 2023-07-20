Winnipeg pickleball enthusiasts say they were immediately hooked on growing sport

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been described as one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, and for Winnipeg pickleball enthusiasts, the appeal of their game of choice is that it can be played by anyone — from the very young to the young at heart.

A racquet sport that draws from similar games like tennis and badminton, pickleball started as a kids’ game in the U.S. more than 50 years ago, but has since grown into a worldwide phenomenon, with televised pro leagues and beyond.

For many who play for fun, however, pickleball’s appeal comes from its low barrier to entry and inclusive, social atmosphere.

“The Leisure Guide came out and they were holding introductory lessons … so my husband and I decided we would just go give it a whirl,” pickleball fan Loreen Buss, a member of the Winnipeg West Pickleball Club, told Global Winnipeg.

“Once you’re started, it’s addictive…. I’m hooked. I love it. It’s a great way to keep in shape, get physical, meet some awesome people. It’s just got everything you could possibly want in a community.

“I probably play five or six times a week, sometimes twice a day.”

3:37 Winnipeg pickleball enthusiasts say they got hooked on the sport

Club member Maureen Johnstone said she became similarly hooked on the game after her husband convinced her to try it out.

“It’s easy to learn, but it’s as much of a workout as you want to make it. You can play just recreational — just come out and play with your friends — or you can start getting more aggressive.

“The seniors really enjoy it because it’s a social aspect — it’s something that is just good all-round, mentally, physically. It’s just a really fun way to hang out with a lot of people.”

3:46 North America’s fastest-growing sport attracts players in west Winnipeg

The club’s Ken Wasiuta said, like many sports, there’s a range of equipment that players can pick up, depending on their dedication to the game, from $50 beginner paddles to heavy-duty, custom-made ones that cost 10 times that amount.

Pickleball, he said, also doesn’t require a big investment of time when it comes to learning the basics.

“The sport is straightforward. It’s fairly easy to learn,” said Wasiuta.

“We teach an orientation to pickleball course here at Winnipeg West. We have a lot of people who are interested in playing, from young kids to older families.

“Everybody and anybody can play, and within an hour of instruction, you’re on the court and playing … and you’re having fun.”