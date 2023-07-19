Intersection upgrades on Manitoba’s North Perimeter Highway begin Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Intersection upgrades on the North Perimeter Highway in Manitoba are set to begin Thursday and it could disrupt traffic, according to the province.

The upgrades will affect the North Perimeter Highway at Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 6.

The province says a temporary traffic signal shutdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. for ten hours on Thursday.

During the shutdown, flag people will control the intersection. Motorists are asked to ensure they are adhering to construction signage and using caution while travelling through the intersection.

Additionally, the province advises residents and businesses located in the area to consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Information regarding the traffic impact can be found online.