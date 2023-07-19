Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Intersection upgrades on Manitoba’s North Perimeter Highway begin Thursday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 11:38 pm
The Province of Manitoba says a temporary traffic signal shutdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. for ten hours on Thursday, July 20, 2023. View image in full screen
The Province of Manitoba says a temporary traffic signal shutdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. for ten hours on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Eloise Therien / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Intersection upgrades on the North Perimeter Highway in Manitoba are set to begin Thursday and it could disrupt traffic, according to the province.

The upgrades will affect the North Perimeter Highway at Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 6.

The province says a temporary traffic signal shutdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. for ten hours on Thursday.

During the shutdown, flag people will control the intersection. Motorists are asked to ensure they are adhering to construction signage and using caution while travelling through the intersection.

Additionally, the province advises residents and businesses located in the area to consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Information regarding the traffic impact can be found online. 

Click to play video: '‘Makes your heart jump’: Manitoba bus crash sparks calls for safer crossings on Canada’s highways'
‘Makes your heart jump’: Manitoba bus crash sparks calls for safer crossings on Canada’s highways
ManitobaTrafficRoad SafetyRoadsHighwaysUpgradesHighway Upgrades
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices