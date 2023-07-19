Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SIGA recovering from pandemic, reports record-breaking profit

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 4:10 pm
The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority reported to having the strongest year in its history coming out of the pandemic with the most profitable year. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority reported to having the strongest year in its history coming out of the pandemic with the most profitable year. Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as they report record-breaking profit coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIGA released its annual report for the 2022-23 fiscal year where they hit $292.6 million in revenue and a net income $126 million.

“We had a very, very solid year. We (are) glad to be back in business,” said SIGA CEO and president Zane Hansen. “It was our first full year actually of operations in four years coming out of the pandemic.”

SIGA recovering from pandemic, reports record-breaking profit - image View image in full screen
WP SEP**AG**PS**NY** MTS

Hansen stated in the annual report that SIGA had the strongest year in our history as we came out of the pandemic with the most profitable year in its over quarter-century history.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a difficult time, and everyone went through a lot during that phase, but we’re sure happy to be back and get that first full year under our belts and (getting) our markets and our customers coming back through the door, (and) getting people back busy and employed,” said Hansen. “So overall, it was a very successful year.”

Trending Now

In the annual report, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron stated this past year brought monumental change as SIGA continues to build back from the pandemic.

“We would like to congratulate SIGA, on not only successfully navigating through the pandemic, but on reaching the single largest record-breaking year in its history, with $126 million in net income, which will be redistributed back to our shareholders and reinvested in Saskatchewan,” stated Chief Cameron.

SIGA operates seven casinos across the province.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan casino COVID-19 closures impact Indigenous organizations'
Saskatchewan casino COVID-19 closures impact Indigenous organizations
Saskatchewan NewsOnline GamingAnnual ReportSIGAProfitsSaskatchewan Indian Gaming AuthorityPlayNow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices