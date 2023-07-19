SIGA recovering from pandemic, reports record-breaking profit

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as they report record-breaking profit coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIGA released its annual report for the 2022-23 fiscal year where they hit $292.6 million in revenue and a net income $126 million.

“We had a very, very solid year. We (are) glad to be back in business,” said SIGA CEO and president Zane Hansen. “It was our first full year actually of operations in four years coming out of the pandemic.”

Hansen stated in the annual report that SIGA had the strongest year in our history as we came out of the pandemic with the most profitable year in its over quarter-century history.

“It was a difficult time, and everyone went through a lot during that phase, but we’re sure happy to be back and get that first full year under our belts and (getting) our markets and our customers coming back through the door, (and) getting people back busy and employed,” said Hansen. “So overall, it was a very successful year.”

In the annual report, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron stated this past year brought monumental change as SIGA continues to build back from the pandemic.

“We would like to congratulate SIGA, on not only successfully navigating through the pandemic, but on reaching the single largest record-breaking year in its history, with $126 million in net income, which will be redistributed back to our shareholders and reinvested in Saskatchewan,” stated Chief Cameron.

SIGA operates seven casinos across the province.