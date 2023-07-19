Peterborough police close Hunter Street Bridge to respond to mental health call

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Hunter Street Bridge in downtown Peterborough was briefly closed on Wednesday afternoon for a police investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service announced the closure of the bridge around 2:40 p.m. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to seek an alternate route.

In a tweet around 3:17 p.m., police stated the bridge which spans the Otonabee River had been reopened.

In a statement to Global News Peterborough, police said the bridge closure was related to a call under the Mental Health Act.

No further details were provided.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.