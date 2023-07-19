Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Peterborough police close Hunter Street Bridge to respond to mental health call

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 4:58 pm
The Hunter Street bridge in Peterborough was closed for a brief period on July 19, 2023 as police responded to a call under the Mental Health Act. View image in full screen
The Hunter Street bridge in Peterborough was closed for a brief period on July 19, 2023 as police responded to a call under the Mental Health Act. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Hunter Street Bridge in downtown Peterborough was briefly closed on Wednesday afternoon for a police investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service announced the closure of the bridge around 2:40 p.m. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to seek an alternate route.

In a tweet around 3:17 p.m., police stated the bridge which spans the Otonabee River had been reopened.

In a statement to Global News Peterborough, police said the bridge closure was related to a call under the Mental Health Act.

No further details were provided.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.

Click to play video: 'Cycling to raise awareness and funds for mental health supports: Change the Cycle 2023'
Cycling to raise awareness and funds for mental health supports: Change the Cycle 2023
Related News
Mental HealthPeterborough Police ServiceMental Health ActPeterborough Newsbridge closureBridge ClosedHunter Street Bridgewhy was Hunter Street bridge closed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices