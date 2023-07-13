Douro boxer Cody Crowley’s campaign nears $55K goal for suicide awareness, youth mental health

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough-area pro boxer Cody Crowley is near his goal of $55,000 in support of suicide awareness and youth mental health initiatives for the region.

At the beginning of the year, the native of Douro aimed to raise $55,000 for Team 55, a suicide awareness initiative that supports the Canadian Mental Health Association Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (CMHA HKPR)’s assertive outreach for suicide prevention program (ASOP).

The ASOP program connects with individuals who have had a suicide attempt and helps them establish a safety plan and connect to support services.

Crowley launched the campaign in memory of his father James, who died by suicide in June 2022.

“Every day is tough, tough for me and my mom,” Crowley told Global News Peterborough in late February. “But it reaffirms everything I’m fighting for, which is health and well-being.”

The fundraising events so far include $20,000 raised via a boxing fight viewing party in March at Dr. J’s BBQ in Peterborough and a raffle for two to fly to Las Vegas to attend Crowley’s welterweight division match on March 25 against Abel Ramos — a bout Crowley won in 12 rounds by a majority decision. The bout fell on Crowley’s 30th birthday.

Also on July 8, he and his family hosted a golf tournament called the Heart Opener at Keystone Links Golf and Country Club in Cavan-Monaghan Township in memory of his father and Michael Wood. The tournament raised over $28,000 thanks to the support of 100 participants.

“On top of how successful both of these fundraising initiatives were, the biggest impacts have been the connections that have been formed within the community and the continuation of my own healing from my father’s passing,” Crowley stated. “A lot of love has and will continue to be exchanged as we heal together as a community and prioritize mental health and wellness.

“I want to thank everyone who participated and contributed to these events. To the sponsors, volunteers, donors, community members and everyone else involved, we thank you.”

Crowley and his family are just shy of their $55,000 goal, with over $50,000 raised so far. To donate, visit cmhahkpr.ca/donate and select “Cody Crowley Campaign” from the drop-down menu. All funds will support the AOSP program and youth mental health initiatives.

“Let’s continue changing the narrative around mental health and working together as a community to make resources accessible to all,” said Crowley.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.