Canada

Halifax police supervisor ‘shocked’ that clothing was not collected in rape case

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 3:12 pm
N.S. police board hears that Crown appealing acquittal in Carrie Low sexual assault case
The police review board hearing looking into the complaint of Carrie Low against an officer and the Halifax Regional Police has heard that the Crown is appealing an acquittal in her sexual assault case. Low has complained that police mishandled her investigation. Callum Smith has more.
A Halifax police supervisor says he was shocked when an alleged sexual assault victim told him her clothing hadn’t been collected as evidence 10 days after her physical exam.

Sgt. Stephen McCormack testified today before the Nova Scotia Police Review Board in response to a complaint from Carrie Low, who alleges police mishandled her 2018 sexual assault case.

Ex-officer’s account of being ordered to ‘close’ rape file challenged in N.S. hearing

Low reported being abducted and raped in the suburb of East Preston on the night of May 18, 2018.

She has testified that the following day, Halifax police Const. Bojan Novakovic interviewed her at a local hospital, sent her home, and told her the clothing would be collected that evening.

McCormack told the hearing he was “a little shocked” when Low called him 10 days later to say the evidence had still not been picked up.

The review board hearing has heard that DNA evidence can degrade if it’s not refrigerated and is open to tampering if left unsecured for days.

The evidence was eventually tested, and the DNA found on it was linked to Alexander Thomas, who was charged with sexual assault in 2020. However, Thomas died before his trial, in what police described as a homicide unrelated to the Low case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.

Halifax Regional PoliceCarrie LowSexual assault caseNova Scotia Police Review Board
© 2023 The Canadian Press

