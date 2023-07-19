Prince Albert Grand Council calls for immediate implementation of police recommendations

Send this page to someone via email

A list of 45 recommendations from an independent review of the Prince Albert Police Service was released Tuesday and now the Prince Albert Grand Council is calling for all of those recommendations to be immediately implemented.

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) sent a release Wednesday saying the special inquiry conducted by Rod Knecht and Associates identified critical areas that need urgent improvement within the police force.

1:39 Prince Albert police given list of 45 recommendations following independent review

The inquiry came on the heels of three in-custody deaths in 2021, with the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) receiving scrutiny regarding several other incidents as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“The series of in-custody deaths that transpired in 2021 was profoundly tragic and has underscored the necessity for a thorough investigation. Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the families impacted by these devastating incidents, and we stand in solidarity with them in their quest for truth and justice,” said Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the PAGC.

“Transparency, accountability, and transformative change are paramount to us. We firmly believe that these recommendations provide a crucial roadmap for transformation and they all must be swiftly acted upon to prevent such tragedies from happening again.”

One of the recommendations calls for the Saskatchewan government to be a part of the board of police commissioners, but the PAGC said that should be expanded to also include the grand council.

1:27 In-custody death results in Prince Albert police officer charged

“We emphasize the importance of inclusive representation within the board, and call upon the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners and all relevant parties to recognize the significance of granting the Prince Albert Grand Council a seat on the board. Through our collaborative efforts, we can work towards a future where the PAPS serves and protects all community members with fairness, integrity, and cultural sensitivity.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners responded to the 45 recommendations Tuesday, noting they’ve already completed some of them.

“The Board has reaffirmed its commitment to make the changes that need to occur, and has already begun, and in some cases completed, meaningful steps toward implementing recommendations,” said board chair Janet Carriere.

“The Board remains committed to constructive change in the governance and operations of the Prince Albert Police Service. We look forward to continuing to work with Minister Tell and her senior Ministry officials to reinforce best practices in Prince Albert Police Service operations and its governance model.”