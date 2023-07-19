Menu

Canada

Early alcohol sales permitted in Ontario starting Thursday for Women’s World Cup

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 12:08 pm
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canadian interest higher than for men’s tournament, poll shows
WATCH ABOVE: According to an Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News, more Canadians are interested in the FIFA Women's World Cup than the men's version. Plus, 75 per cent said the Canadian women's team qualification makes them proud. Ipsos Public Affairs Vice President Sanyam Sethi explains what the poll's findings mean.
Bars and restaurants in Ontario will temporarily be able to serve alcohol earlier than normal beginning on Thursday as the FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is allowing licensees to begin serving alcohol at 7 a.m. for the duration of the tournament, from July 20 until Aug. 20, provided that their local municipality hasn’t objected.

The closing time of service remains unchanged at 2 a.m.

“The extension of hours for this period is intended to allow service that overlaps with some of the events of the FIFA Women’s World Cup which, because of the time difference involved, will be televised in Ontario early in the morning,” the AGCO website states.

The tournament is being played in Australia and New Zealand.

The AGCO says the temporary change doesn’t apply to outdoor patio spaces.

“While temporary extensions are not normally provided for events taking place outside of the province, the registrar recognizes that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is an event of international significance for many communities in Ontario and is one of the most watched sporting events in the world,” the AGCO says.

“In Ontario specifically, the tournament attracts a large and enthusiastic following within the province’s broad multicultural communities.”

A list of municipalities that have objected to the change will be listed on the AGCO website.

More information on the temporary change in regulations can be found here.

OntarioFIFA Women's World CupagcoAlcohol and Gaming Commission of OntarioWomen's World Cup2023 Women's World CupEarly alcohol salesEarly alcohol sales Ontario
