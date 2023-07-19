London, Ont. tow truck operator hit with suspension from City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Another London tow truck operator has been hit with a 28-day licence suspension after a driver was charged for excessive speeding.

On Tuesday, White Oaks Towing Corp. received a notice of licence suspension that will restrict the business from operating at accident scenes, starting at the end of this week.

A driver for the company was charged with excessive speeding and stunt driving, causing the vehicle plates to be seized, the vehicle impounded for two weeks, and the driver’s licence to be suspended for 30 days.

“Driving at excessive speeds poses dangers to public safety and the City of London has zero tolerance for operators driving aggressively to be the first tow truck to arrive at the scene of an accident,” said Orest Katolyk, director of municipal compliance and chief municipal law enforcement officer, in a statement.

“We will continue to work side-by-side with London Police Service and, when warranted, suspend the licence of companies engaged in this dangerous and reckless behaviour to send a clear message that it will not be tolerated.”

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, two other towing companies had their business licences suspended after drivers were charged by police for driving nearly double the speed limit in the city.

On June 19, London police clocked a Forest City Roadside Services truck travelling 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone near Dundas Street and Clarke Road.

Earlier this year, on March 31, police observed a 519Tow driver travelling at 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road.

Both drivers were charged with operating a vehicle at excessive speeds and stunt driving.