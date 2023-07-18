Family of missing Mexican national in Osoyoos, B.C. search for answers

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Mexican National who went missing in Osoyoos, B.C., nearly two weeks ago has travelled to the Okanagan from Mexico to search for the 30-year-old man.

Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 7, 2023.

“Carlos is a man that is very respectful, polite, and he came to Osoyoos just to look for an experience, for tourism, for his career,” said Carlos’ Father Octavio Aranda.

“We really want to find him; we’re really scared. We’re afraid for his safety and his mother [feels] the same. I just want my son to be found — however he’s found, I just want to find him.”

The family says they knew something was wrong when they lost contact with Burgoin, who had only been in Canada for one month.

“The truth is, his characteristics are very communicative with his parents, with all of us. We’re very worried because it is not normal that he doesn’t communicate for this long,” said Aranda.

“It’s been almost two weeks and we have no news, zero news of him since when the last time he was seen, and we’re desperate.”

Surveillance video captured Burgoin and his friends in a store the same day he was reported missing, wearing grey pants, a black and green hoodie and black running shoes.

According to the family, Burgoin was last seen in the Spirit Ridge Resort area.

“Anything is welcome, people and all the support that I can get is really appreciated with all my heart,” said Aranda.

“I really want to get a team together to find him in case something happened, you know, where he was last seen so that I can make sure that I actually looked for him before I go anywhere and to be comfortable knowing that I look for him.”

Aranda went on to say that police are aware of their concerns and the family has filed a missing persons report.

“We are following up with some video surveillance that was captured from a store in Osoyoos and clearly shows him inside the store and seems to be in good health at that point and doesn’t seem to be in distress,” said Osoyoos RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

Burgoin is unfamiliar with the area and speaks limited English, further adding to the families’ worries.

“Osoyoos can obviously be very hot and the conditions can be quite detrimental to someone’s health,” said Cpl. Grandy.

The family, though, is hopeful that they will be able to return home to Mexico together, with Burgoin.

“I just want Carlos to know that his whole family is looking for him. We want to make sure he is alive, that he is okay, and that if he is anywhere, in a different town or a different city please communicate, please ask for help,” said Carlos’ cousin Danica Taylor.

“We are here for you; we miss you and we just want to bring you back home.”

Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin is described as:

Hispanic male

30 years

178 cm (five-feet-10-inches tall)

68 kg (150 lbs)

brown hair

brown beard

brown eyes

mole on neck

last seen wearing grey pants, a green and black hoodie, and black runners

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burgoin is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).