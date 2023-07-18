Iconic Van Gogh art pieces on display in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

An immersive art exhibit allowing guests to step into the works of Vincent Van Gogh has hit the ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge.

Beyond Van Gogh was designed to be free of frames and brings some of the artist’s iconic works to life by projecting more than 300 pieces of art from floor to ceiling.

New life has been brought to vibrant works, such as Starry Night, Sunflowers and Irises, as motion designers have curated a show that incorporates movement and music into the multi-dimensional display.

Art Historian, Fanny Curtat, who helped bring the show to life in 2020, shared that the exhibition has visited 60 cities in North America and South America before landing in Lethbridge.

“We’ve seen people who have been moved to tears, we’ve seen people smiling the whole time, almost giddy,” said Curtat. “There are people who take it in silently, others who are twirling around and dancing, kids are running around.

“It shows that it’s really an experience that covers multiple generations. It’s great for kids but it’s also wonderful for people who are older and much more knowledgeable about Van Gogh.”

However, Curtat shared that people who don’t know anything about Van Gogh can still enjoy the experience.

“It’s something that you can be a part of because of that immersive aspect,” she said.

Beyond Van Gogh runs in Lethbridge from July 14 to August 14, 2023, and more information can be found here.