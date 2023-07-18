Volunteers wanted in Okanagan to monitor invasive mussels

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit organization in B.C.’s Southern Interior is seeking volunteers to help monitor five lakes in the Okanagan to see if invasive mussels are present.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) says this will be the third year it will be seeking out residents who own private docks on Kalamalka, Wood, Okanagan, Skaha and Osoyoos lakes.

Volunteers will be given monitors to attach to their docks, with the monitors being checked every two weeks from July through September.

“This project presents a unique opportunity to expand our monitoring efforts to regions that were previously inaccessible,” said OASISS executive director Lisa Scott.

“By engaging residents, we can help to protect our lakes from invasive mussels.”

The Okanagan Basin Water Board is funding the project through its ‘Don’t Move a Mussel’ campaign.

According to OASISS, the project augments the province’s invasive mussel monitoring.

“Zebra and quagga mussels have infested close to 700 lakes in North America since they were first introduced to the Great Lakes in the late 1980s,” said OASISS.

“To date, there has been no reported introduction of live zebra or quagga mussels into B.C. lakes or waterways. However, the risk of contamination through watercraft is ever-present, making early detection crucial.”

OASISS says the consequences of mussels reaching the Okanagan would be dire.

“An invasive mussel introduction would impact every member of our community,” said Scott. “This project offers a chance for people to actively participate in combating an important environmental issue that affects us all.

"Our lakes are central to our community and protecting them has never been more imperative."

Anyone interested in joining the project is asked to send an email to: volunteer@oasiss.ca